Organogenesis (ORGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $312.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organogenesis Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

