Compass (COMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.84. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

