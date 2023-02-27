1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
1stdibs.Com Stock Performance
DIBS stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.01. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.