1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DIBS stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.01. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

