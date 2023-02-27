Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.92.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,188. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

