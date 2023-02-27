Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.78.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.03.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.