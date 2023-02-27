Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGCX stock opened at C$8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.21. The company has a market cap of C$529.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.60. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$18.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.