PropertyGuru (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGRU opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. PropertyGuru has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.