Analyzing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) & X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.50 $45.62 million $0.83 15.92 X Financial $569.07 million 0.31 $129.52 million $1.82 1.76

Volatility and Risk

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Runway Growth Finance and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% X Financial 19.76% 16.36% 8.51%

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats X Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

