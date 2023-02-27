Financial Contrast: NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NWTN has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NWTN and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Mazda Motor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A -8.54% Mazda Motor 4.31% 13.71% 6.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.20 $668.50 million $0.96 4.55

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats NWTN on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

