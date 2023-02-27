Comparing Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Dakota Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.78 billion 2.50 $3.47 billion $2.37 16.83 Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 10 4 0 2.20 Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freeport-McMoRan and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 15.22% 14.59% 7.09% Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Dakota Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of the Grasberg minerals district that produce copper concentrate containing significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate and Other segment offers other mining and

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

