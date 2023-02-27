Critical Comparison: Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) vs. BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 0.86 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.15 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Andrea Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

This table compares Andrea Electronics and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -11.00% N/A -19.44% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Risk and Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Andrea Electronics and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Andrea Electronics beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties. The Andrea DSP Microphone and Audio Software Products segment consists of Andrea Digital Super Directional Array microphone technology, Andrea Direction Finding and Tracking Array microphone technology, Andrea PureAudio noise filtering technology, and Andrea EchoStop, an acoustic echo cancellation technology. The company was founded by Frank A. D. Andrea Sr. in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

