Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.2 %

FRA:DTE opened at €20.95 ($22.28) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.29).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

