UBS Group Reiterates GBX 180 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.78 ($1.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 154.76 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,738.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

