International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.78 ($1.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 6.5 %

IAG opened at GBX 154.76 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.95. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

