WPP (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,250

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.05) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 1,158 ($13.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.61).
LON WPP opened at GBX 1,031.50 ($12.42) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 924.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840.16. The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,719.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,107 ($13.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
