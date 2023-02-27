Wallbox (WBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Wallbox to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wallbox Price Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Wallbox has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

