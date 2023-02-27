Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR DUE opened at €35.38 ($37.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.06. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a 12-month high of €36.50 ($38.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

