Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$28.00

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Read More
