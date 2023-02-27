Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €175.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($165.96) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($207.45) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($146.81) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €130.35 ($138.67) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €101.75 ($108.24) and a 1 year high of €154.05 ($163.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.78. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

