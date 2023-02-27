Warby Parker (WRBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.3 %

WRBY stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $93,249,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

