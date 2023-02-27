Axon Enterprise (AXON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $193.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

