Axon Enterprise (AXON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of AXON opened at $193.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $204.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
