Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of BAS opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.89. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €66.15 ($70.37).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.