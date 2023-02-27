Salesforce (CRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRM opened at $162.20 on Monday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

