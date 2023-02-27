FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.