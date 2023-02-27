Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $96.28 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $11,685,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

