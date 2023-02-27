Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

FRA WAF opened at €68.15 ($72.50) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($162.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.71.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.