Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.19 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

