Playtika (PLTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Playtika Stock Down 2.0 %

PLTK opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 1,628.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Playtika by 515.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Playtika by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

