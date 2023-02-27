Forge Global (FRGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

About Forge Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

