Forge Global (FRGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Forge Global Stock Performance
Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $47.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
