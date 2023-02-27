Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $20.00 at UBS Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.72.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after buying an additional 1,916,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

