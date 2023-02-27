UBS Group Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $77.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

PACCAR’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile



PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

