UBS Group Increases Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $52.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

