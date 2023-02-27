GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ GP opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

