Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

Insider Activity

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xencor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.