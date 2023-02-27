Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lifted to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.08.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.97. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

