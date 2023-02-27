UBS Group Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $73.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,351 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

