UBS Group Increases Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $125.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at about $22,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.