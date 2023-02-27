LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Cut to $17.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.67.
LSB Industries Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of LSB Industries
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.