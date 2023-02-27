LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Cut to $17.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in LSB Industries by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

