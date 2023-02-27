Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

