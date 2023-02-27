Rimini Street (RMNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RMNI stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.
In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $38,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $38,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $61,721.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,445 shares of company stock valued at $192,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
