Rimini Street (RMNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street Price Performance

RMNI stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $38,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $38,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $61,721.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,445 shares of company stock valued at $192,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 978.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

