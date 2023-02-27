Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after purchasing an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,016,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,631,000 after purchasing an additional 758,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

