Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

