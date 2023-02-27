DoubleVerify (DV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DV stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Barclays upgraded DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,544 shares of company stock worth $648,339. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

