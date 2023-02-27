New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 255.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,412,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

