Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $101.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Splunk by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

