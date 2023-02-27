SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.01.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
