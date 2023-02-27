SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.