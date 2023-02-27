The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.03 million.

Shares of DSG opened at C$100.46 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$72.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

