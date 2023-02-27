The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.03 million.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of DSG opened at C$100.46 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$72.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.