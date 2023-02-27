Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €73.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €60.20 ($64.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €60.31 and a 200 day moving average of €56.01. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €91.26 ($97.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

