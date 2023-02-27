Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

ETR:KBX opened at €66.78 ($71.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a one year high of €92.86 ($98.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

