Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$4.70 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.70 to C$4.70 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.40.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.