Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$4.70 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.70 to C$4.70 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.40.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,762.20. Insiders have sold a total of 34,653 shares of company stock valued at $192,012 in the last three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

